Chesterfield Ladies boss dreaming of further FA Cup upsets after Burton are beaten

Chesterfield Ladies FC overcame opposition three leagues higher than them to book an FA Cup clash at home to Stockport County.

Michael Noon’s side were 1-0 victors over Burton last weekend, booking a place in this Sunday’s third qualifying round.

The manager, in his first season in charge, is dreaming of a run of cup upsets.

“We are the underdogs of the competition, anything can happen,” he said.

“Against Burton the players did everything right and showed desire and commitment.”

Burton failed to take their chances, unable to beat home keeper Nicole Watson.

They eventually fell victim to a Paige Singleton strike after Gemma Nutall’s long ball forward.

The Spireites ladies host Stockport on Sunday at Glapwell at 2pm, when admission will cost just £1.