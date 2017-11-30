Chesterfield in line for award in recognition of treatment to away fans

Chesterfield have been shortlisted for a national award to recognise the club that is the most welcoming to away supporters.

The Spireites are up against Southampton, Swansea City, Fulham, Cardiff City and Burton Albion for The Football Supporters’ Federation’s Away Day of the Year award.

A survey asked fans to score their away day based on a number of factors such as access, safety and security, the view, plus their overall experience.

Chesterfield chief executive Michael Dunford said: “We are delighted to be in the running for this award. We are proud of the facilities we offer and we try our best to make it an enjoyable experience for all away supporters who visit the Proact.

“There is a cafe and a children’s play centre in the HUB and away supporters are encouraged to use these facilities. Away supporters receive a friendly welcome when they visit the cafe for a pre-match snack.

“The HUB, which is managed by the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, also features a Changing Places area for people with disabilities. The Proact is one of the few stadiums in the country to boast such a facility.”

The club will be represented at the FSF Awards event next Monday night, which is being held at The Pavilion at The Tower of London.