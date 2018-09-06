Chesterfield have bid in for a new signing

Chesterfield have placed a bid for a player to strengthen their squad.

Boss Martin Allen made the revelation during today’s press conference at the Proact, ahead of Saturday’s visit of strugglers Dover.

The Spireites are on a six-game losing streak and have failed to score in four outings, leading to speculation that the player they’re targeting is a forward.

Allen said: “I get well looked after by my bosses, I’ve had everything I’ve asked for.

“We’ve currently got an offer for another player, to be bought, to come in to help us.

“I feel we need strengthening in certain areas.”

Town’s manager, who says there’s a possibility the signing could be complete before Saturday’s game, admits they’re in a ‘sticky patch’ but is adamant they’re making progress in turning the club around after two consecutive relegations before he arrived.

“We’re getting some good young players in.

“Some of the players I brought in have not done as well as I’d hoped.

“Some of the others are doing really well.

“This is a big job, but it’s a great job.

“Every supporter must see we’re making progress, even though at the moment we’re in a sticky patch.”

And he’s delighted with the support he’s had both from the Proact decision makers and those paying to come through the turnstiles.

“The backing from above has been great, the backing from the terraces has been awesome.

“When it turns round they’ll be even happier.

“It’s going to take time but we will get there.”