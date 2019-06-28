Chesterfield goodbyes likely before new season gets underway as John Sheridan ‘balances’ his squad

Chesterfield may say goodbye to a couple of players before the new season even gets underway, as John Sheridan looks to ‘balance the squad.’

The boss admits he doesn’t want to go into another campaign with too many players vying for the same position.

And he’d like to get the outgoings sorted quite quickly.

READ: Sheridan wants to strengthen in two areas.



“Possibly I’m going to have to move one or two people out, I’ve still got a decent sized squad,” he said.

“I’ll have to be honest with people and deal with it the best way I can.

“I’m not someone who just throws people to the side, I’ve never worked like that.

“I just want to be open and honest and if I feel like someone isn’t going to play, it’s important I tell them at an early stage.

“They’re all coming back Friday and Monday and they’ll all be fighting for a place.

“I’m hoping one or two things might happen quickly.”

Sheridan is keen to point out that a player leaving doesn’t mean he wasn’t rated by the manager.

But having had several fit players sitting in the stands last season after he arrived in January, he wants to avoid a repeat of that scenario.

“It’s not me moving people out, not thinking the player is any good, it’s no good me having three players playing for every position.

“Last year coming in I found that a problem, leaving too many players off the bench.

“I’ve got to balance the squad and if someone gets injured there’s a replacement, but I don’t want three or four fighting for one position.

“Then I’m wasting the player’s time, it’s not something I want to do.”

Chesterfield currently have eight players who can play in the centre of midfield, giving Sheridan the option to move one or two on.