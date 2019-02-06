Chesterfield given the all-clear to play Cardiff City striker Jack McKay

Chesterfield have been given the all-clear to play loan striker Jack McKay.

The Cardiff City frontman, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds, was unable to make his Town debut last weekend because international clearance had not come through from the Welsh FA – even though his registration was completed in time.

McKay will be competing for a place in the line-up with fellow new boy Scott Boden and the club’s current strikeforce, namely Tom Denton, Lee Shaw, Alex Kiwomya and, when fit, Marc-Antoine Fortune.