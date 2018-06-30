Chesterfield get Carter and Gozie is delighted

Gozie Ugwu will be hoping to share the goals with a familiar face this season, after former Woking team-mate Charlie Carter became a Spireite.

Ugwu played alongside the youngster in the 2016/17 National League season, Carter’s first as a senior professional player.

Chesterfield�"s Gozie Ugwu: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League 2 match Crewe Alexandra -V- Chesterfield at Alexandra Stadium, Crewe, Cheshire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Last season, both Ugwu and Carter experienced relegation with Chesterfield and Woking respectively.

But while the Town striker suffered an injury nightmare, Carter came on leaps and bounds.

Ugwu was not shocked by Carter’s rise to prominence with the Cards, for whom he scored 12 goals.

“He’s come on a lot since I played with him,” Ugwu told the Derbyshire Times.

“He was their top goalscorer last season and that’s massive.

“When I first met him he had just come through to the first team.

“To see what he’s done, in his second full season in first team football, being their top scorer, I’m not surprised.

“He’s got a good eye for goal, he’s strong, he’s got good feet, he’s got all the physical attributes.”

Ugwu’s presence at the Proact will presumably be a comfort to the 21-year-old.

And he’s backing the new boy to settle in just fine.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him again.

“He’s a good lad, quiet, but he gets on well with the boys.

“I’m sure he will fit in well here.”

For Ugwu, the new season, under a new manager in Martin Allen, is a chance to start afresh.

His first experience of a season as a Spireite wasn’t a pleasant one.

He played 13 times at the start of the campaign before a ruptured quad kept him out for four months.

A subsequent ankle injury sidelined him until the final week of the season.

“I’ve still got a lot to show,” he said.

“Of course it was frustrating, it was frustrating for everyone.

“I was injured for a long time, I tried my best to come back but it was one thing after another.

“I’m fit now, I’ve been working hard in the summer and I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and turning over a new page.”

Allen has predicted good things for the striker who scored 21 goals for Woking the season before last.

Ugwu himself is making no predictions, at least not publicly: “I have set myself targets, long term and short term, but they’re ones I keep to myself.”