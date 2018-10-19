Chesterfield fully committed to FA Cup, a competition Martin Allen loves

Tomorrow in the FA Cup Chesterfield will go up against the best side they’ve faced this season, in Martin Allen’s eyes.

His Spireites held AFC Fylde, who have lost just once during the current National League campaign, to a 0-0 draw at the Proact a fortnight ago.

Allen admits Town, winless in 13 but unbeaten in three, go to Mill Farm as the underdogs.

“They’re the best side we’ve played so far this season, they were very good against us,” he said.

“It’ll be a very difficult game, but in the FA Cup anything can happen.

“I imagine they’ll go in as the favourites, we’re the underdogs.

Allen is a big fan of the FA Cup, with fond memories of both his and his family’s involvement.

He guided Brentford to the fifth round in two consecutive seasons.

His cousin Paul Allen set a new record when he ran out at Wembley for West Ham against Arsenal in the 1980 final, at the tender age of 17 years and 256 days old.

“It’s great for the supporters, for the club, potentially financially it’s massive.

“I love the magic of the FA Cup, since watching my cousin Paul Allen at Wembley, the youngest player ever to play at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

“That was an amazing day.

“I’ve had a couple of good runs in it myself as a player and a manager.”

Town fans can expect a full strength side, with Allen vowing not to make wholesale changes.

“It’s a great competition to be involved in.

“This club has had some great times in the FA Cup, we need to bring those times back here.

“Our commitment to the competition is 100 per cent.

“We’ll pick our best team, there’s no squad rotation for this one, that’s for sure.”