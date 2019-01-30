Chesterfield finally get their man – Scott Boden signs for an undisclosed fee from Gateshead

Chesterfield have finally completed their pursuit of Gateshead striker Scott Boden, who signed today for an undisclosed fee.

Boden has agreed an 18-month deal and the club will have an option to extend that.

The Spireites have had to work hard to secure John Sheridan’s first signing of his second stint as manager.

The two clubs didn’t see eye to eye, initially, on a transfer fee for the front man, who played under Sheridan at Chesterfield at the start of his career.

A Gateshead official made public the figures being bandied around at the outset of negotiations, although his account was disputed by Chesterfield.

With Boden out of contract in the summer, Chesterfield could have played the long game and got him for free, but the club hierarchy took the decision to spend money now and owner Dave Allen put up the cash, in order to back the manager’s bid to keep the club in the National League.

The player was keen on a move back to the club that gave him his first chance in professional football.

He’s already grabbed 11 goals this season, two of which came ina 3-0 win over Chesterfield at the Proact.

The front man began his life in football at Sheffield United, at the age of eight.

He joined Chesterfield in the summer of 2008 and went on to make more than 100 appearances as a Spireite, winning League Two and the EFL Trophy.

Since departing the Proact he’s gone on to score goals for the likes of Macclesfield, Halifax and Newport County – where he again worked with Sheridan – before spells with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Wrexham and most recently Gateshead.