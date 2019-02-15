Chesterfield FC ‘walking a tightrope regarding pitch encroachment’ after receiving formal warning from FA

Chief executive Graham Bean has said Chesterfield FC is “walking a tightrope regarding pitch encroachment”.

It follows the club receiving a formal warning from the Football Association after an investigation into the incidents which occurred during the home game to Ebbsfleet United on January 5th, 2019.

The FA reached its decision having taken into account the banning orders issued and other measures taken by the club to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

The FA has decided no formal disciplinary action will be taken on this occasion.

CEO Bean said: “Everyone should be left in no doubt that the club is walking a tightrope regarding pitch encroachment.

“We cannot afford to rest on our laurels so it is imperative that fans note the importance of avoiding pitch encroachment.

“We will continue to do our utmost to police crowd control in the strongest possible way.”