Chesterfield FC unveil new academy manager

John Pemberton has been named as Chesterfield’s new academy manager.

Pemberton, 53, has a wealth of experience in coaching, including a successful two-year spell as Sheffield United’s academy manager. He was previously at Nottingham Forest for 13 years and assisted Steve Cotterill at Bristol City when they won the League One title and the Football League Trophy in the 2014/15 season.

Pemberton said: “My job is to put some players in the first team and it’s something I’m really looking forward to. I know the club well and when I was asked if I was interested in the position, it was something that really appealed to me.”

Director & company secretary Ashley Carson added: “John has an excellent pedigree and came out on top after a number of high-calibre applicants were interviewed. “We are delighted to welcome him to the club to take on this highly important role.”

Pemberton, who played for the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Crystal Palace, will take charge of the academy next Monday.