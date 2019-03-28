Chesterfield FC owner Dave Allen’s record donation for Sheffield Hospitals Charity surgical robot

Chesterfield FC’s owner Dave Allen has donated a record-breaking £1.3 million to Sheffield Hospitals Charity for a state-of-the-art surgical robot.

Mr Allen’s donation is the biggest the trust has ever received, which Kirsten Major, chief executive of the charity, is calling a ‘gift of life.’

More than 200 patients a year with prostate, kidney and bladder cancer will benefit from the robot, which is said to be one of the most advanced in the world.

David Reynolds, executive director at the charity, said: “This is the largest single donation we have ever received and I’d like to personally thank Mr Allen for his incredibly kind donation. This extra robot will mean even more patients will benefit from this groundbreaking technology.

“His donation is an extremely welcome addition to the other amazing work we fund, thanks to the generosity all of our other local supporters.”

Mr Allen bought the robot after hearing the positive impact it would have on people’s lives and said he was caught ‘on a good day’ after just selling one of his businesses.

He added: “I’m so happy that the surgical robot will make a difference to the lives of people who live in the community. Having been successful in business, I feel proud that I can continue to make donations like this to local charities in our region.”