Chesterfield FC have confirmed Sheffield United will visit the Proact Stadium this summer for a pre-season friendly.

The match will take place on Tuesday 23rd July (7.30pm kick off) and will be the first time the two sides have met since competing in a League One fixture in April 2017.

The Blades ran out 3-2 winners on that occasion on a day when Kristian Dennis and Paul McGinn scored for the Spireites.