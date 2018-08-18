Chesterfield FC boss Martin Allen handed fresh injury blow after defeat at Salford City

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen insisted his side deserved something out of the game following their 3-2 loss at Salford City.

Allen saw the Spireites come back from behind on two separate occasions through goals from Zavon Hines and Marc-Antoine Fortune before Salford midfielder Danny Whitehead’s 89th-minute strike won the game for the home side.

But Allen felt his side’s performance was worthy of at least a point.

“I thought there was a lot of good bits about the game and some not so good bits,” said Allen.

“The last 25 or 30 minutes of the first half we did very very well and that was us back to our best.

“We had some good chances in the second half but didn’t take them and then some defending has cost us.

“I thought we were the better team and I certainly don’t think we deserved to lose that game.

“We played some really good football and it was much much better than in the last couple of weeks,” added Allen

Chesterfield conceded three goals for the second time in four days but while Allen admitted he was unhappy with the defending, he still has faith his team can keep clean sheets.

“I’m disappointed with the errors,” Allen said. “They have cost us dearly in the first place and we’ve got to cut those out.

“We’ve had three clean sheets in the first three games so we’ve got something going right but there are things that we need to change and improve on.

“If you don’t defend set-pieces at any level it will cost you.”

Chesterfield will be looking to bounce back from two straight defeats when they face Barnet next Saturday, but they will have to do it without Charlie Carter.

The 21-year-old suffered an injury just after half-time and had to be replaced by Sam Muggleton.

“Charlie has done his ankle ligaments so he will be out for three to five weeks,” said Allen.

“He’s a goal threat, he’s got good pace and it’s a blow, we can’t deny that.”