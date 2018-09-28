Chesterfield FC boss keeps cards close to his chest

Chesterfield FC boss Martin Allen is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of his side’s trip to Maidstone United.

The Spireites travel to the Gallagher Stadium looking to put a stop to a 10-game winless run.

Allen confirmed there would be changes to his squad after home defeats to Gateshead and Maidenhead United in the last week.

“We’ll have to make a few changes, we’ve got a few knocks so we’ll have to freshen it up with people coming in,” Allen said in his Thursday press conference.

“We’re going to take 18 down to Kent late tomorrow afternoon (Friday) and get on our way.

“A few people are going to be missing, I’m not going to go into those details today.

“Today I don’t think I’m going to let anyone know what’s going on, I’m going to take 18.”

And added: “There’s no one else to come in at the moment.

“We’ve had to let players go to balance the books financially.

“These players are good enough.

“Some of them are still coming back to full fitness.”

