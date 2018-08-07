Chesterfield FC boss expecting tough test from Aldershot

Spireites boss Martin Allen knows his side face a stiff test when they kick off their home National League campaign against Aldershot tonight.

The Shots kicked their season off with a 0-0 home drawa against Barnet while Spireites got off with a bang following the 1-0 win at Ebbslfeet United.

And Allen knows his side will need more of the same if they are to keep up that perfect start.

“I know Garry Waddock (Aldershot maanger) very well, I played with him at QPR many years ago and watched his teams over the years,” he said.

“He’s been very, very successful as a manager. He got 101 points with Aldershot to win this league, so he know what you need to do.

“He’s got a young team with a couple of experienced old heads to help them on their way.

“They lost a lot of good players in the summer but replaced them with other good young players, worked the loan market very well.

“It’ll be a very difficult game. They play great football from the back, play through the thirds.

“He won’t change his way of playing. He’s a tremendous character.”