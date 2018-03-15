Chesterfield fan group explore possibility of Spireites buyout

A group of Chesterfield FC supporters are exploring the possibility of attempting to buy their football club.

The fans, who aren’t yet ready to be named publicly, believe they could already get their hands on a large amount of cash in order to buy out current owner Dave Allen.

Allen has put the club up for sale and one deal with Chinese investor has already been struck before apparently falling through.

Company secretary Ashley Carson has stated that negotiations are currently ongoing with an English based consortium, thought to include ex Spireites director and Sheffield United chairman Reg Brealey and former Blades striker Brian Deane.

But later this week a group of fans will sit down to discuss a potential bid of their own.

A spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: “What we’re trying to do is get in black in white that the club is for sale and find out the price.

“We need to talk to the council and the chamber of commerce, we need help from these sorts of people to get word spread out.

“At the moment all we’re trying to do is cement a dialogue.”

The idea of asking Chesterfield supporters to invest amounts of £5,000 and £10,000 has already been floated on message boards and social media pages.

Businesses, too, would be asked to join the bid.

“I don’t think the money for the buyout would be the problem,” said the spokesman.

“We’d get it from some businesses and the fans and some of these fans are very wealthy people.

“A lot of people have contacted me. The £5,000s and £10,000s are adding up. Not enough to buy the football club but it’s adding up.”

The key for any fan-led consortium would be making clear to other investors what exactly their money would be funding.

“Once we’ve set everything in stone and people know what they’re going to get out of it, it will grow.

“They’ve got to know what they’re putting their money into, how the shares would be split.

“All we’d want to do is buy the existing shares that belong to Dave Allen and his parties, with the debt gone, we’d want a clean slate and transfer everything lock, stockand barrel to the fans consortium.

“It is very important that we not only raise the price but enough money to continue with the day-to-day running of the club to safeguard the future.”

Club director Carson says the owner would be open to an offer from a fan-led consortium.

“Dave Allen and I have always preferred the idea of a local consortium, who care for the club,” he said.

“I would not rule it out, I would encourage it.”