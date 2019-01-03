Chesterfield extend loan deals of Doncaster Rovers duo

Alex Kiwomya and Alfie Beestin have had their loan deals from Doncaster Rovers extended, Chesterfield have confirmed.

Kiwomya will spend the rest of the season at the Proact while Beestin’s loan has been extended until February 14th.

“They’ve both been great and they were both very positive in my conversations with them,” said caretaker-manager John Pemberton.

“They’re enjoying it here and made it clear they were happy to stay.”

Kiwomya has scored three goals in seven appearances for Chesterfield while Beestin has made four appearances.