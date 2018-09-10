Chesterfield chasing Alfreton Town striker Tom Denton

The player Chesterfield have bid for in the past few days is Alfreton Town striker Tom Denton.

The giant targetman, who scored six goals in his first seven games for the National League North side this season, is a player Martin Allen worked with previously.

It was Allen who gave the 6ft 6ins frontman his Football League debut, during a loan spell at Cheltenham.

Denton, who won promotion to the National League with Halifax and lifted the FA Trophy at Wembley with North Ferriby United, is currently a part-time player with the Reds.

According to Derbyshire Times sources, the Spireites are very keen to land the 29-year-old and have made at least one ‘significant’ bid.

Allen’s side have failed to score in their last five outings, but did stop their losing streak with a 0-0 draw at home to Dover on Saturday.