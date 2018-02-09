Chesterfield boss tips heroes to emerge from injury-hit final third to the season

Jack Lester believes heroes will emerge from Chesterfield’s tricky final third of the League Two season.

The Spireites sit second bottom, two points from safety with 15 games left to save their League status.

If that wasn’t a tough enough predicament, Lester’s already injury-hit side have been blindsided by some more bad news.

On loan centre-half Sid Nelson requires a scan on a swollen knee.

And striker Gozie Ugwu limped out of Tuesday’s friendly, his first action since 30th September, with an ankle injury.

With Drew Talbot, Ian Evatt, Sam Hird, Jordan Sinnott, Andy Kellett and Joe Anyon already in the treatment room, Lester could be forgiven for cursing his luck.

The rookie manager is a relentlessly positive person, however, and manages to not only find an up side but maintains his belief that all will end well this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for other people,” he said.

“There’s going to be a few heroes who emerge from this, just look to be that man.

“We are going to go on a run of winning games, I am certain of that.”

Right-back Brad Barry is expected to be back in contention for Saturday’s trip to Morecambe and versatile Talbot won’t be far behind.

Although Kellett has re-injured the knee that has caused him so many problems previously, Lester doesn’t fear this to be a serious one: “It’s the same knee but he’s not had the symptoms, it’s starting to feel better.

“Had it been a serious one he wouldn’t have started to get better so soon.”