Chesterfield boss rues ‘moment of madness’ at Dagenham

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen was left to rue a poor defensive mistake from the usually reliable Will Evans in a 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The Spireites had taken the lead through Curtis Weston in the 13th minute, but were pegged back 11 minutes from time when Chike Kandi netted for Daggers.

The forward chipped home from 20 yards over the onrushing Shwan Jalal after capitalising on Evans missing a headed clearance.

And Allen believes that cost his team what would have been a first victory in eight game in the league.

“I thought we were more than comfortable and it was a solid team performance. Tom Denton and Lee Shaw did very well up front and worked very hard,” he said.

“I thought it was a very well discipline and organised away 1-0 we were heading for, and one moment of madness on the halfway line has cost us.

“It was a poor decision from Will to go in and win the ball when he could have stood behind and let the play go on.

“They only had one shot on our goal during the whole game from about 40 yards and it’s gone in.

“That made it particularly disappointing, but it’s two games unbeaten now after what has been a very difficult spell and I would say we’ve totally dominated the game without playing beautiful football.

“It was a workmanlike, hard-working, team performance which at times I think has been lacking.”

Denton was making his debut for Chesterfield after joining in the week from Alfreton Town, and Allen was pleased with what he saw.

“Tom played very well. It was obvious he would get tired as 70, 80 minutes went by, but we kept him on to help us with defending set plays, which he did in the last 10 minutes,” added Allen.

“I thought he did very well and he’s a good signing for us. He’s an asset and we need to use him.

“It doesn’t mean I want to play route one and boot it, we still have to get it down and play, moving the ball because we have got some good players.

“After six defeats, we needed to something and we are looking at other options as we speak to come in and strengthen our team.”