Chesterfield boss on the importance of scoring the first goal

Chesterfield have spoken about the importance of scoring the first goal, ahead of today’s clash with high flying Fylde.

The promotion hopefuls, who got to the National League play-offs last season, arrive at the Proact for the very first time this afternoon.

Spireites boss Martin Allen is keen to take the pressure off his under-fire squad, and both ensuring that the Coasters don’t seize the momentum and keeping the fans onside will be key.

“We’ve got to reduce the anxiety with the supporters, reduce the anxiety amongst the players,” said Allen, whose side are winless in 11.

“The pressure is on from the people on the outside but within we’ve got to believe in ourselves, keep clear messages going into our players, positive messages.

“I think soon we’ll get a break.

“Even in those couple of games when we had crap results we actually started the game quite well and then a breakaway in the Maidenhead game, with the pace they had, hurt us and conceded a goal.

“You could feel the whole stadium drop.

“The response of the supporters in the second half and the response of the players, to get back, was superb.”

Hitting the net first has allowed a number of Chesterfield’s previous opponents to sit back and frustrate the Spireites.

On four occasions that first goal proved enough to condemn Allen’s team to defeat.

In six of Town’s eight losses, the opposition have gone ahead inside the first 20 minutes.

Reversing the trend is something Allen has addressed with his troops.

“The first goal in all football now is key, because the way coaches can defend with nine behind the ball, or 10 even, like a lot of clubs do when they play us,” he said.

“It is difficult to break down at any level.

“The first goal is vitally important and we have spoken about that.”