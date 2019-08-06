Chesterfield boss John Sheridan identifies Maidenhead United’s potential threat

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has pinpointed Jake Cassidy as a potential threat for his side to be wary of against Maidenhead United.

The Spireites head to York Road looking for their first points of the season, after losing 2-1 to Dover Athletic on the opening day of the campaign.

The Magpies kicked off their win with a surprise victory over well-fancied Stockport County, which raised a few eyebrows.

With promotion favourites Notts County and Chesterfield also failing to win their opening matches, Sheridan insisted the league will be as tight as ever this season.

The Spireites boss highlighted former Wolves and Oldham striker Cassidy as a dangerman for his side.

The 26-year-old grabbed the winner against Stockport at the weekend.

“I watched a little bit of their game at Stockport, they are organised,” Sheridan explained.

“Again, they’ve got a quality former player who did well in the lower leagues in Alan Devonshire. He knows his stuff.

“He’s got good experience and they’ve still got some of the players who were there last season. (Jake) Cassidy who I had at Oldham for a short time. They’ve got players who work their socks off for each other and a little bit of pace up front.

“Again, we’ve got to go there and stand up for ourselves. We’ve got good players, they’ll be looking at us. We’ve got to go there and give a good account of ourselves.”

Sheridan was once again keen to stress the importance of patience amongst the supporters ahead of a long, gruelling season.

The Spireites boss believes that the National League will be hugely competitive, with teams taking points from one and other all season.

With that in mind, he isn’t piling the pressure on his side to play fantastic football at York Road but to ensure they come back with an all-important result.

“If we can go and get a win, it will be a massive plus for us,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re going to go and play teams off the park. We’ve got to go there, roll our sleeves up, first and foremost, and if our footballers can get on the ball and create things, the (Liam) Mandevilles and (Joe) Rowleys, can do that and be attractive.

“Sometimes you’ve just to grind results out. We did that last year when I first came in. When you’re winning, everyone will accept it. It’s not about having to play great and scoring five, six goals.

“It’s about bringing points home, for me.”