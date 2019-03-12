Chesterfield boss John Sheridan admits late leveller at Bromley was ‘lucky’

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan believes his side gained a “lucky point” after their thrilling 3-3 draw at Bromley.

Joe Rowley was the man of the moment as he grabbed the vital stoppage-time equaliser.

The Spireites’ lead over the bottom four was cut to just five points after Havant and Waterlooville beat Dagenham and Redbridge.

Sheridan is trying to change a culture which is ingrained in his players - who conceded three avoidable goals in the second half.

He admitted: “It’s a lucky point after going behind when we did.

“I don’t care about how we play as long as we get the points on board.

“It’s important. It’s still tight at the bottom.

“We should never be in that position because we go in at half-time a goal up and we’re telling them how to see the game out.

“It’s just unbelievable some of the things I watch and see on the pitch. We make it hard for ourselves.

“People think they’re doing the right thing. I’ve got people saying ‘so and so told me this’ no. They’ve been in the bottom four all season probably by doing the opposite to what they’re meant to be doing.

“I won’t have it as a manager. They need to be switched on and get a grip of each other because we should be going home with three points.

“We showed a bit of character to come from behind twice but we should never be in that situation.

“We’ve picked a point up at a tricky place with an artificial pitch. We’ll take a point.

“We know the importance of picking up points and trying to win every game.

“I’m not bothered who scores the goals. As a team we need to pick up points as quickly as possible.”

Sheridan’s side head to Havant and Waterlooville for a huge six-pointer down the bottom on Saturday.

He added: “Havant have won tonight so it makes it a really big game.

“We’ve just got to move onto the next game and I’m hoping we pick up points from every game now.”