Chesterfield boss gives update on injured pair Carter and Hines

Martin Allen won’t be able to select Charlie Carter for this weekend’s game at Dagenham, but he might be able to call upon Zavon Hines.

Carter has still not returned to full training, but the 21-year-old is getting closer.

Allen said: “He’s not ready this weekend.

“He’s trained well, trained hard but he’s not yet up to full training.

“Changes of direction and striking the ball he’s okay, but tackling he hasn’t quite got to that stage.

“He’ll be double session training on Friday and another session early on Saturday, then on Monday we’ll review how his ankle is.”

Hines has needed medical intervention after suffering a knee problem that restricted him to a second half substitute role last Saturday.

He’s been Chesterfield’s most likely source of a goal in recent games but Allen says the injury has hampered him.

“Zavon Hines has had an injection in his knee,” said the manager.

“He’s been struggling with that for a little while, playing without training.

“We rested him in one game, I should have perhaps rested him in another game.”

The manager hopes Hines can continue to contribute but isn’t certain the attacker will be fit for the trip to his former club on Saturday.

“I know he can have an impact coming off the bench into some of these games.

“We’ll have to wait until Saturday morning to see if he’s fit for Saturday afternoon.”

Allen repeated his weekly mantra about each National League game presenting difficulty and expressed his admiration for his opposite number at Dagenham.

“There’s no easy games in this division.

“All these clubs are well organised.

“They’ve got another excellent mananger, Peter Taylor, he knows what he’s doing, knows how to make teams hard to beat. He’s a top bloke and a top manager.”

Although Dagenham were winless in their first eight games, they’ve taken six points from their last two.

Allen’s men are without a victory in seven.

“We ain’t in top form, we can hardly go crowing down the motorway saying we’re going to beat you.

“We’ve got a lot of work and concentration to do on our own performance to make sure we get the result.”