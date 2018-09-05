Chesterfield boss explains why he signed another goalkeeper and insists it’s not the end of Jalal

Martin Allen has explained why he signed Callum Burton and insisted it’s not the end of Shwan Jalal at the Proact.

Keeper Burton, 22, joined on loan from Hull on 24th August and went straight into the Spireites team the next day.

Chesterfield goalkeeper Shwan Jalal tips a long range shot over the bar: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Vanarama National League match Barrow -V- Chesterfield at Holker Street, Barrow, Cumbria, England copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Allen said it was too good an opportunity to miss, after a ‘difficult’ spell for Jalal.

“I think it’s fair to say Shwan had a difficult couple of games, so we made that decision to bring in a goalkeeper.

“He’s an outstanding young goalkeeper, someone I tried to get in the summer but I couldn’t get him – he was going to be their number two.

“The opportunity came up, I ran it past my boss, it was financially a very good deal for us.

“It’s my job, always, to try and improve the team, I have to do that.

“But Shwan has been really, really good in training, he’s bounced back. I had a really good chat with him, it’s certainly not the end of him.”