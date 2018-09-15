Chesterfield boss Allen wants striker to bring red-hot form into his new place of work

Martin Allen has told Tom Denton to keep doing what he was doing so well at Alfreton Town.

The brand new Spireite scored six goals in his first seven games of the season for the Reds, after giving Chesterfield a tough time in a pre-season friendly.

Denton’s role as a Chesterfield player will be no different to that he filled at his previous club.

“He said what I’ve been doing at Alfreton, carry on my form,” said Denton, when asked what Allen wanted from him.

“He’s got players that can run in behind me.

“I can bring people into play with my chest and my feet, I help the boys out at the back when needed, defending set-pieces.”

And it goes without saying that both Allen and Denton hope his goalscoring form transfers seamlessly from his last place of employment when they take on Dagenham today.

“That’s a striker’s job,” he said.

“If I can score goals, assist goals, we just need a win, so any kind of win would be good.”

Denton has worked with Allen before.

It was the Chesterfield boss who handed the 6ft 5ins frontman his Football League debut when the pair were at Cheltenham in 2009.

“He’s a winner, that’s it,” said the striker of his manager.

“He gets his sides fired up and hopefully everyone plays for him and turns this season around.”

He’s not so familiar with the players he now calls team-mates however.

But they’ve apparently hit it off this week.

“It’s been great, all the lads have made me feel welcome, that’s great because you’re always a bit nervous going into a new dressing room.

“As soon as I walked in the door on Tuesday there was something waiting to meet me and that made me feel really welcome.

“I’ve fitted in well I think.”