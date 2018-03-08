Chesterfield announce Kids for a Quid game against Newport County

Four ticket/travel initiatives have been agreed by the Chesterfield board to reward fans for their support.

Firstly, for the final three home games of the season (against Newport County, Mansfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers), there will be a ‘three for two’ offer. Anyone who purchases tickets for all three games will only pay for two.

The deadline for taking advantage of this offer is noon on the day of the Newport game (Monday, April 2).

The cheapest ticket will be free, but the club advise that the offer will not be available online.

There will also be a ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer for the Newport match. Any child under the age of 16, who is accompanied by an adult, will be eligible to gain admission for just £1.

As a gesture to season ticket holders, they will be able to secure a free ticket for either the Newport match or Wycombe match.

Also, coach travel to any of the remaining away fixtures (apart from Exeter City) via True Blue Travel has been discounted to just £10 for adults and £5 for Under-16s. No other discounts apply.

Chief executive Michael Dunford said: “The board appreciate how expensive it is to follow the team home and away and we want to reward fans for their support. We want as many fans as possible to get behind Jack and the team in the remaining games of the season, be it home or away.”