Chesterfield agree deal for new recruit (or at least that’s what it sounds like)

Chesterfield have agreed a fee with another club for a new signing – or at least that’s what it sounds like.

Martin Allen was somewhat cryptic in his press conference on Thursday afternoon, when discussing the possibility of adding to his squad before Saturday’s National League opener at Ebbsfleet.

The Spireites manager referenced recent deals that hadn’t panned out and his reticence to leave fans disappointed if another one fell through.

But he went on to suggest there was a deal and all that was required was a player’s decision.

“We’re always looking,” he said.

“At the moment I think it’s best I just leave it.

“I said a few weeks ago we were close to getting someone in and I said a few weeks before that we were close to getting someone in.

“I could really turn round to you today and say we’ve agreed a fee – a fee – with another club and we’re waiting on the player coming back to us.

“But if nothing happens everyone will be disappointed and saying they didn’t do it again.

“Well that has happened, we’re waiting on that to happen and we’ll see what happens.

“But if that person is not on our bus to go to London, I’m absolutely happy as with what I’ve got on our team bus.”

Allen, who has declared his squad ‘all fit’ for the kick-off, then politely declined the opportunity to elaborate on the signing situation.

Saturday’s hosts confirmed the signing of striker Michael Cheek from Dagenham and Redbridge on Thursday.