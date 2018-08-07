Charlie Carter’s magic feet delight fans, but stay firmly on the ground

Charlie Carter’s magic feet might have wowed Chesterfield fans on Tuesday night, but at full-time they were still firmly on the ground.

The new Spireite, still only 21, scored two lovely goals – the second in particular a sublime solo effort – in the 3-0 win over Aldershot.

He was modest in his description of his first Town goals.

“The first one it was set back to me by Curt with a good little backheel and I’ve just finished it, luckily it’s gone through the keeper’s legs,” said the attacking midfielder.

“The second one, I got the ball, went on a little run and put it in the bottom corner.”

That little run took Carter from near the halfway line to the Aldershot box, where he unleased a shot past the despairing Jake Cole.

He hopes it’s not his last spectacular effort.

“Last season, a lot of my goals were getting in the box and scoring from there,” he said.

“I do try and go on those runs now and again.

“That’s a key to my game.

“Hopefully you’ll see a lot more of it this season.”

Chesterfield sit top of the National League after two wins from their opening pair of fixtures.

Carter is not getting carried away.

“It was good to get the three points, I was very happy about that but it’s a long season ahead.

“We’ve still got another 44 games left, we need to keep going, chipping away and keep getting results.

“We’re looking ahead to the next game on Saturday.

“We’ve got to just take one game as it comes.”