Chairman Mike Warner tells AGM he's 'deeply ashamed' of Chesterfield's position but directors vow to try and turn club around

Chesterfield chairman Mike Warner told tonight's annual general meeting that he's 'deeply ashamed' of the club's current place in the football pyramid.

The Spireites have suffered their second successive relegation since last year's AGM and are now fighting to avoid a third.

Shareholders voiced criticism of the way their club has been run in the past and expressed concerns over recent financial losses.

In response, the board highlighted the appointment of Graham Bean as CEO, Dave Allen's continued financial backing and voiced their hope that, in John Sheridan, they have finally appointed the right man to turn the club's fortunes around on the pitch.

It was revealed that the current financial year has so far brought a loss of just over £500k, and the previously reported forecast of a £1.4m loss is expected to be accurate - thanks in part to the recent departure of Martin Allen and his staff, which will cost the club around £150k in severance packages.

Graham Bean told the 114 shareholders in attendance that, as a result of two recent pitch invasions, the club are facing a pair of FA inquiries. But he hopes that his experience of FA disciplinary matters will help the club avoid the issues they've faced in recent years.

Warner's opening remarks included his remorse for the cub's exit from the Football League.

"There are times when the English language doesn't adequately express your feelings," he said.

"This is one of those times. I'm deeply ashamed of the position we're in, after two successive relegations. I sincerely apologise for that. All our managers have been given strong budgets. One more time can we have your continued support?"

Finances came under scrutiny, with the CEO saying all areas were being examined for potential savings.

Company secretary Ashley Carson added that owner Dave Allen has continually given his assurance to meet the club's liabilities and while, in the National League, they should be running with a budget of around £400k, the owner had taken that decision away from the company out of ambition.

"In normal circumstances this company could not afford to fund that," he said.

"The media have reported quite accurately that (Sheridan) is probably the highest paid manager in this league and probably League Two, maybe even higher paid than some in League One. On paper yes it will exceed the losses, but Dave Allen is funding that.

"We're not happy with the debt increasing. But at the end of the day the owner says I'll put the money in, he covers it."

Carson went on to reveal the owner's current valuation of the club at £6m, which would see it sold debt free, stadium and his shares included.

One of the positives to come out of the meeting was the profit being produced by the conferencing and banqueting department, which exceeded 2017's Christmas sales and in the last financial year made around £150k in profit.

And a new shirt sponsorship deal has been agreed, to replace the current deal when it expires.

Carson lauded club legend Jim Brown for his work on the new agreement.

"This won't be announced until we have the sample shirts in for next season. It's an extremely good deal, Jim Brown has worked extremely hard on that. Full credit must go to him for pulling it in. It will be a two-year deal," he said.

"For a two-year deal in this league it's an amazing deal. It is (as lucrative) per year. On the deal Tomlinsons have got for this year, it is more than that."

When challenged by a shareholder over the issuing of stadium bans to supporters who had encroached on the pitch, CEO Bean responded: "We have got no alternative but to issue bans. If there are mitigating circumstances we can amend or reduce the ban.

"Since this stadium opened in 2010 there have been 39 separate pitch encroachments. We've got two FA inquiries. To encroach the pitch is a criminal offence.

"It doesn't matter whether the supporters agree with me or not. First of all it's a criminal offence, you're running the risk of losing points. We have to show the FA that we are taking this matter seriously.

On the recent sacking of manager Martin Allen, who the chairman described as 'an incredible man,' Warner said the pitch invasion during the 4-0 defeat by Solihull forced the board into action.

"The club was as flat as a pancake when he came in," said Warner.

"He lifted everyone's spirits. He had a terrific start to the season, three wins. But the club just fell away. You could question some of the recruiting. We had the unfortunate pitch invasion against Solihull when everything turned toxic. We had in our own mind the number of games we were going to give him to turn things around but we felt the pitch invasion forced our hands. It showed the displeasure with the board and the type of football we were playing."

And on new boss Sheridan, Warner added: "Hopefully, this time at long last we've got the right man. He's someone we trust, with a good track record."

The club's associate directors, Lesley Brentnall, Alison Richardson and Steve Coe, introduced themselves to shareholders and explained what they hoped to contribute to the club.

Last year's AGM minutes and the financial accounts were carried by votes on the night.