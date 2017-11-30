Can you help Chesterfield Ladies raise funds for new training facilities?

Chesterfield Ladies FC are appealing for help in fundraising for new training facilities.

The club has existed for over 25 years and states its aim as developing women’s football to a high standard with a training and development programme.

To help, they need better facilities for training sessions.

So they’ve set up a JustGiving page and set a target of £400 from the online giving platform.

First team boss Steph O’Brien said: “We currently play in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s County League and we are a Charter Standard Club.

“All the ladies who play come from around Chesterfield and Derbyshire. We are looking to gain promotion over the next two seasons but require a better training facility to achieve this.

“We need your support to be able to pay for a better facility and would really appreciate any support you can offer.”

To support their bid to hit the fundraising target click HERE