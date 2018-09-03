Callum Burton continues to impress for Chesterfield FC - player ratings

Chesterfield goalkeeper Callum Burton continues to impress despite the Spireites slipping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leyton Orient.

Here are Saturday’s player ratings from Graham Smyth.

Callum Burton 7 - Made one sublime save, did everything else well and could do nothing about the goal. Continues to impress.

Drew Talbot 6 - Not exactly at his best, despite some nice play on the right in the first half.

Jerome Binnom-Williams 7 - Caused real problems on the left and cutting through the middle. Hammered the post from a free-kick. Faded a little late on.

Laurence Maguire 7 - A solid display by a centre-half playing left-back. Tidy on the ball.

Michael Nelson 6 - Made some vital interventions, defensively. His distribution could have been better.

Will Evans 6 - Did well in the air, defensively fine for the most part. On the ball he struggled a little.

Robbie Weir 6 - Another game in which he tried hard but failed to get a grip on the game.

Curtis Weston 5 - First touch seemed to abandon him entirely. Not at the standard he set against Aldershot.

Joe Rowley 7 - Bright, wanted the ball and once he calmed down early on, caused a few problems. Worked hard to get back.

Zavon Hines 7 - Continues to be Chesterfield’s most creative and most dangerous player. Needs more help.

Gozie Ugwu 5 - Nothing went for him. Looks very short on confidence.