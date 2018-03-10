Brown: We can get out of trouble

Jacob Brown says the Chesterfield squad know they can get out of their deepening relegation trouble

The Spireites, who lost 3-1 at home to Lincoln City today, are six points from safety with 11 games remaining in the League Two season.

Brown, on loan from Barnsley, made his first ever senior professional appearance in the defeat and admitted it was a step up from the level he's used to.

"I found it a lot tougher than playing for the Under 23s, playing against older men who are a lot more physical," he said.

"I felt I held my own, had a few chances, hopefully if I do get another chance I can put one in the back of the net.

"Hopefully I'll get another chance if I work hard in training."

The 19-year-old rued the two corners that were headed home by Imps players to take the game away from Chesterfield, who had been 1-0 up in the first half.

"Set-pieces was the main thing again," he said.

"Lapses of concentration at set-pieces have cost us.

"Myself I had a few chances, maybe I should scored. If I had, you don't end up losing.

"Being 1-0 up just before half-time is when you have to be most secure and not concede, but we did."

But he's confident Town will survive.

"We know we can.

"There's a little gap between us and the teams we have to be around.

"At this stage you can't beat yourself up, it's going to lead into the next game and then there's no chance of you staying up.

"We need to keep working hard, stick together as a group and try our hardest.

"The fans are definitely helping, they're frustrated but sticking by us which helps massively."