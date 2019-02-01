Brackley hoping to channel 2017/18 FA Trophy run when they face Chesterfield

Kevin Wilkin hopes his Brackley side can channel their glorious 2017/18 FA Trophy run when they visit the Proact on Saturday.

The Saints went all the way to Wembley and won the competition last season, beating the likes of Barrow, Sutton and Bromley.

He admits they’ve got a big job on their hands with John Sheridan’s Spireites, though.

“Chesterfield are still a massive club for us to go to but if we play to our level we can get something out of the game as we proved last season in the competition,” he said.

“They’ve got some big name players but we’ve also got some good players who showed what they could do in the FA Trophy last season by winning it.

“John Sheridan is a good manager, he’s done well there before, and you feel he can get them back to where they want to be. He’s already started to turn it around there and that will have given them more belief. They’ve got some very good players and it will be a mighty tough game for us.

“We’ve shown an improvement in keeping clean sheets ourselves but we need to be able to that over a period of time.”

Recent recruit Carl Baker is cup-tied for Saints, while Connor Hall and Connor Franklin are still on the sidelines.

But another new arrival, on-loan Mansfield man Omari Sterling-James is available.

Wilkin said: “We’ve not got a big squad despite the recent additions with our long-term injuries so we’ve just got to get on with it.

“Carl has started very well since he arrived and someone been after for a long time so it’s shame he can’t play.”