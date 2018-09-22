Boss likens Rotherham United kid to Paulo Wanchope and expects him to extend Chesterfield stay

Joshua Kayode has been tipped to stay at the Proact longer than his initial one-month loan spell.

The Rotherham United teenager, who can play up front or out wide, has been likened to a former West Ham and Manchester City striker by Martin Allen.

“He’s 6ft 3ins and reminds me of Paulo Wanchope, he’s got those long legs and twists and turns with the ball, moves really well with it,” said the Town boss.

“I’ve seen him two days of training, he’s an exciting player.

“He’s got that nice bit of swagger about him that I think we probably need at the moment.”

Allen has made it clear he plans to use the young Miller as an impact substitute.

But after just two days of working with Kayode he’s predicting the loan spell won’t end in a month’s time.

“He’s been very, very good in training, he’s a lovely lad.

“It’s only one month but I fully expect that to be much, much longer.”