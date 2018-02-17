‘Boss is pushing us young players to find our voices’

Jack Lester is not only pushing the younger Spireites to find form on the pitch, but he’s out to help them find their voice off it.

One of those youngsters, Louis Reed, admits that the Chesterfield manager’s quest to leave no stone unturned can make life ‘intense’ at the Proact.

It’s been well documented since Lester’s tenure began at the end of September last year that Reed and his team-mates are worked extremely hard on the training pitch.

Lester demands energy and aggression both in training and matches.

The work doesn’t stop when they take the boots off, however.

“It can be intense, but I don’t think there’s any other way of playing football than doing that,” said the man on loan for the season from Sheffield United.

“He’s brought psychologists in, we all sit down and sometimes it can get heated if people have got a difference in opinion but I think it’s all worth it in the end.”

Reed has made 94 appearances as a senior professional, but he’s still only 20 years of age.

He believes that it’s the manager’s desire to hear more from him and the other young players in the squad, not just the veterans with all the experience.

“He’s always pushing, especially the young lads, to voice their opinion,” said Reed.

“It’s not always coming from your Ian Evatts and Sam Hirds, because although they know their stuff, it’s sometimes good to hear from a younger point of view.”

Reed admits he’s not the most vocal in the lead up to 3pm on a Saturday, but that all changes once the whistle blows.

“Matchdays I don’t tend to say much before the game but once we’re out there I do have quite a lot to say.

“It’s a team game, everyone has got to be included in that.”