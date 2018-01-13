Boss ignoring form guides for Luton visit

Jack Lester fancies his side’s chances against the League Two leaders Luton this afternoon at the Proact.

The Chesterfield boss cares not for bookies odds or form guides ahead of the clash between top and second bottom.

“It’s a league match and we’re at home, we fancy ourselves to go and get a result,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, we’ve had a look at them and we’re confident we can give a good account of ourselves.

“We’re very capable of going and winning this game.”

Lester says freescoring Luton are reaping the rewards of having recruited well for the final third of the pitch.

“They’ve invested heavily in that area of that pitch and when you do that you get what you deserve,” he said.

“They’ve built a good squad, it’s taken them four or five windows.

“Now they’re getting the rewards, it’s clear to see why.

“They’ve got a very good coach in Paul Hart, I’ve worked with him myself as a player, very talented coach, I know they’ll be organised.

“It’ll be a tough game, we’re prepared for that.”