Boss backs youngster’s month-long loan move

Chesterfield youngster Luke Rawson has joined Matlock Town on loan for a month.

The 17-year-old came off the bench for the Gladiators in Saturday’s game against Workington.

Spireites boss Martin Allen believes it will stand the teenage striker in good stead.

“I thought the people at Matlock in pre-season were really good people.

“I liked their manager and liked the way they played.

“That’ll be a good move for him.”

Rawson made his first team debut in the final game of last season, away at Allen’s Barnet.