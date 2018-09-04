Boss backs youngster’s month-long loan move

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Barnet v Chesterfield FC; 05/05/2018 KO 15:00; The Hive Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites fans at Barnet keeper Craig Ross claims ahead of Chesterfield's Luke Rawson
Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Barnet v Chesterfield FC; 05/05/2018 KO 15:00; The Hive Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites fans at Barnet keeper Craig Ross claims ahead of Chesterfield's Luke Rawson

Chesterfield youngster Luke Rawson has joined Matlock Town on loan for a month.

The 17-year-old came off the bench for the Gladiators in Saturday’s game against Workington.

Spireites boss Martin Allen believes it will stand the teenage striker in good stead.

“I thought the people at Matlock in pre-season were really good people.

“I liked their manager and liked the way they played.

“That’ll be a good move for him.”

Rawson made his first team debut in the final game of last season, away at Allen’s Barnet.