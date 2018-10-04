Boss backs ‘maturing’ defender to come good

Laurence Maguire will continue to enjoy the backing of his boss, who believes the defender will come good.

Centre-half Maguire cost his side a goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Maidstone.

But Martin Allen will persist with the 21-year-old: “It was an error from the young man, but he’s been superb in training and there was no one more upset than him after the game.

“But he’s just starting out in the game.

“I’m pleased with myself that I played him.

“I’m going to give him a chance, now. I hope he grasps it.

“And I think he will.”

Allen says mistakes are part of a young player’s development, but predicts that Maguire, who is in line for his 50th first team appearance, will overcome them.

“He’s growing in maturity and like all young players they’re going to make errors as you go along,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to persevere with them, go through those errors to get to the good.

“There certainly will be some good at the end of the road for him.”