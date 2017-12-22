Blades youngster topped the Spireites wish list

Jack Lester said the Spireites were blessed with a wide range of options for a goalkeeper to sign on an emergency loan – but Sheffield United youngster Jake Eastwood topped their wish list.

The Chesterfield boss, who is dealing with an injury crisis at the Proact, was hit by a further blow this week when Sheffield Wednesday recalled Cameron Dawson from loan.

He made just two appearances for Town, having been brought in to cover for Joe Anyon who broke his arm in an EFL Trophy game at Fleetwood.

But as one of Sheffield’s ‘big two’ presented Lester with a problem, the other came up with a solution.

Eastwood will be between the sticks tomorrow at Stevenage with a couple of Lester’s training sessions under his belt.

For the Town boss, the 21-year-old from Bramall Lane certainly wasn’t the only option.

“It’s been an area that has caused us problems since we’ve been in, with injury and an early retirement,” he said.

“We’ve got Jake in from Sheffield United and we’re delighted to get him, so we’re moving on.

“You get a lot of options on an emergency loan, a lot of teams want their players to get first team football.

“We’re probably the only club in the market for a keeper, it’s not a difficult position to find, we had eight on a list and Jake came out on top.”

Eastwood will get the chance to introduce himself to Town fans at Broadhall Way tomorrow but he’s already made a good first impression on the gaffer.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jake, we’ve seen him train and he’s made some fantastic saves,” said Lester.

Beyond the emergency loan spell, Lester admits he needs to strengthen in the goalkeeping department.

“We’ve lost a permanent keeper with Tommy Lee and that’s an area we’re trying to fill.

“Simon (Tracey) has spent a lot of time in that area, he’s got a big list of people he’d like.

“We’re on top of it.”