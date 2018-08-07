Binnom-Williams fit to return as Chesterfield boss plans changes to winning side

Martin Allen will make changes to his side tonight when last season’s play-off contenders Aldershot visit the Proact Stadium.

The Chesterfield boss wasn’t content with the performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet.

“We will be making changes to the team that played Saturday, I wasn’t entirely happy with the performance,” he said.

“All the way through, front to back, we need to better without the ball, better with the ball.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to be happy and saying we’ve ticked all the boxes, it’s never really going to work like that.”

One player who could come into the side is Jerome Binnom-Williams, who missed Saturday’s win with a niggle.

“He’s fit now, he trained and he’s okay,” said Allen.

“He was nearly fit for the weekend.

“I just told him to stay at home with his newborn baby and not risk his little knock.

“He could have played.”