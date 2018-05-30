Big centre-half Evans not just good in the air, says Spireites gaffer

A fifth new signing has arrived at the Proact Stadium this week, in the formidable form of defender Will Evans.

The centre-half played in the National League with Aldershot for the last two seasons.

Manager Martin Allen said: “He’s good in the air, he’s got good footballing ability, he can play from the back, he’s got a good yard of pace and he’s been up near the top of the league for the past two seasons.

“He’s a good player.”

The 26-year-old began his career with Swindon before moving to Hereford, first on loan and then permanently.

After a loan at Newport he joined Eastleigh.

Evans has signed a two-year deal at the Proact.