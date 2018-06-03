Assistant manager won’t be drawn into debate over ‘big spenders’ tag

Adrian Whitbread has no interest in getting drawn into a debate over the size of National League budgets next season.

Dave Challinor, manager of one of Chesterfield’s National League rivals, recently predicted that the Spireites would be among the division’s biggest spenders.

AFC Fylde boss Challinor said Barnet and Chesterfield would have the ‘biggest budgets in the league.’

He also predicted that newly promoted Salford City would have a ‘huge budget’ and fellow new boys Harrogate Town a similarly sized wage bill.

Spireites assistant manager Whitbread brushed off the comments, however.

“It’s a number, it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

“We’re just here to coach the players and put a winning team on that pitch and when we travel away.

“It’s not something I’ve really thought about and I’m sure the manager hasn’t either.”