Are you in our Chesterfield FC fans gallery against Aldershot Town?

Chesterfield fans left the Proact happy as their side made it a six-point start to the season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Aldershot.

More than 4,000 home fans packed into the Proact to roar on their side for the first home game of the new National League season.

Goals from Charlie Carter, including a solo wondergoal, gave Town a 2-0 lead at the break and substitute Marc-Antoine Fortune’s late penalty was the icing on the cake.

Our match photographer Anne Shelley captured these faces in the crowd.