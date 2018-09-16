Are Chesterfield FC turning the corner?

Chesterfield finally scored their first goal in 542 minutes of football since we got our second goal at Salford and even though we didn’t win it seems like we’ve turned something of a corner.

The fact that we actually seem to have a combination up front that works to some extent. Tom Denton made an impact away at Dagenham and managed to form a partnership with Lee Shaw.

Had Shaw managed to stick away a golden chance and had Evans not made a defensive mistake we would have won, but that’s the way it is in football you have to take your chances.

Dagenham really did not create much during the 90 minutes, Chesterfield weren’t exactly scintillating either but we should have taken the points.

Chesterfield match gallery

Chesterfield fans gallery

Dagenham 1 Chesterfield

Chesterfield boss rues moment of madness



It’s good to see that our new strike pairing who have played for the likes of Grantham and Alfreton seem keen to make a step up, unlike some of the rejects we signed under the auspices of some of the more recent managerial teams we’ve seen.

In terms of recent terrible signings anyone remember Sadiq El Fitouri? The Libyan Mancunian who was tipped for the top by Gary Neville and ended up legging it to Tripoli? What about David Faupula on loan from mighty Manchester City now playing at Apollon Limmasol, that’s in Cyprus in case you wondered, he got one goal for us in 15 appearances, some fans accused him of not trying too hard when up against it.

On a personal note I’d go for Gerry Creaney as the worst example of a player looking like he wasn’t bothered, we only had him on loan, thankfully.

How he ever played for Celtic, Man City or Eire at international level was beyond me.

But if you wanted an example of a player for Chesterfield being asked to be a striker when he clearly wasn’t up to the job it would be Alan Boxall, signed as an emergency “rugged” centre back one season many moons ago, being asked to play up front by John Duncan away at Doncaster Rovers.

I think both sets of fans ended up laughing at our crude aerial tactics that day.

Looking at the table now it’s clear that wins are needed soon before we are firmly entrenched as a bottom half of the table side.

We are currently in a table being led by Harrogate, seriously I had to look twice at the table to realise what’s going on,

Simon Weaver’s side haven’t lost a game yet but presumably that’s what happens if a side is on an upward trajectory.

Let’s just hope that our recent bad run is at an end and 3 points can be gained against Gateshead.