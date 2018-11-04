Are Chesterfield FC really getting better?

Well apparently, the team are getting better, but are they?

The midweek draw against Sutton was slated by Martin Allen as being awful, but at least we got a point through virtually our only clear-cut chance of the match thanks to Jonathan Smith scoring.

On Saturday we got a one all draw thanks to Jonathan Smith scoring with virtually our only clear-cut chance of the match.

Mind you we had lots of chances against Wrexham in the one apiece result; good job Jonathan Smith grabbed our late equaliser in that one.

Having said that the team is improving is OK but more than one point a game is needed otherwise relegation and the end of the club as we know it looms large.

I think in the last three league matches we have seen players give it all they have got it’s not as if they aren’t trying, I think we have to be honest and say that one or two of the side haven’t really got it. We’ve played “top” teams in this division and they are hard-working and well organised and that’s about it, there’s no outstanding teams, but on Saturday we should have won.

For me the turning point of the game against mighty Harrogate, was Martin Allen making substitutions straight after we’d scored and Chesterfield went from an attempt to play a passing game to a long ball hit and hope. Doing that handed the initiative to the opposition.

I hate to say it but putting Binnon-Williams in front of Muggleton made our left side an easy option for Harrogate, meaning our opponents were firing in crosses every time they got the ball into that area of the pitch.

The referee found seven minutes of injury time which wasn’t unfair as 30 seconds are added on for every sub, there were injuries and our keeper decided to have a sit down and a rest to slow things up.

However since Harrogate scored in the 98th minute and then the ref immediately blew for time, one would have to question his timekeeping.

For many fans of the Blues the long throw from Muggleton routine has passed it’s sell by date, every team in the league knows what is coming and the ball virtually never goes to a Chesterfield shirt.

So it’s really a dilemma that the manager has placed himself into, with player selections and purchases, which type of game does he go for?

It’s also not great to hear an opposition manager such as Paul Doswell on Tuesday at Sutton saying that frankly our tactics are poor and they were by far the better side.

Oh well onto the magic of the FA Cup, who knows if we can fashion a couple of chances against Billericay?