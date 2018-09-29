Another stern test, on a good pitch in front of a good crowd for Chesterfield today

Chesterfield face another stern test today in the National League, according to manager Martin Allen.

The 20th-placed Spireites visit 18th-placed Maidstone United, who have a two-point lead over them.

Allen says they’re a side who make life difficult, on a good pitch, in front of a vociferous support.

“They got promotion a couple of years ago, they’ve stabilised,” he said.

“They’ve got a good catchment area with a lot of decent clubs not too far from them,

“They always do very, very well, they’re well organised, hard working, play 3-5-2, difficult to play against and make it hard for you to beat them.

“They’ve got a good pitch, I’ve seen their facility, I know what that’s all about.

“They have a good, passionate crowd.”