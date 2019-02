Chesterfield’s already-once postponed clash with Barnet will be moved again due to the Bees’ cup exploits.

The game was due to take place next Tuesday night, but the Bees will now face Carshalton in an FA Trophy replay.

A new, third,date for the National League fixture will be announced in due course.

When the two sides met at the Proact earlier in the season the Bees took the points with a 1-0 victory.