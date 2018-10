These are just some of the loyal Spireites fans who made the long Tuesday night trek to Sutton United to see their side’s 1-1 draw.

Their loyalty was rewarded when Jonathan Smith struck late to save a point following a below-par display from Chesterfield.

Boss Martin Allen said: “I am sure the fans were absolutely bored ridged.

“I am sure they are on that coach going back thinking ‘how did we get away with that.”

