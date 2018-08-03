Allen: ‘We’ve all got to be at our very best’

Chesterfield’s new squad are ready for what will be in Martin Allen’s words a ‘challenging’ start to life in the National League.

Allen says his men are well prepared for the kick-off, with two of last season’s beaten play-off contestants providing the opposition for the first two games.

The new Spireites boss takes charge of his first competitive outing at Ebbsfleet on Saturday before the visit of Aldershot on Tuesday.

“It’s a challenging start and we will all have to be at our best on and off the field to make the most of every game we play in to get as many points as we can in this 10 month competition,” he said.

Saturday’s hosts finished sixth last season and Allen expects his opposite number to field another strong team.

“They haven’t lost many games with this manager, he’s very well organised and knows what he’s doing.

“They’ve had two promotions under this manager

“He’s very thorough, he has good players and it’s a tough place to go and play.”

Chesterfield’s first team have largely been rested for the final two games of pre-season, all part of Allen’s plan to have them fit for Saturday.

“Mentally, tactically and physically we’ve got to get right at it, everyone 100 per cent and ready to go – I think we will be,” he said.

“You take their fitness level to a certain point and then you ease off once they’ve peaked.

“They peaked against Wigan, so you ease off the gas, leave it a few days and then bring them back up gently so they’re fit and ready.

“You can’t have them being leggy or tired, you can’t have them over-trained.

“You have to go down and bring them back up and they’re in that process right now. Training is now short and sharp.

“It’s all in place, we’re ready to go.”